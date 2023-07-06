As of noon today (Thursday), the Area Restriction established around the South Peace Complex will be rescinded.

The BC Wildfire Service says the decision was made due to reduced fire activity and behaviour as there is no longer a need to restrict public access in order for firefighting personnel to operate efficiently and safely in the area.

On Sunday (July 2nd), the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire was classified as Being Held and the Peavine Creek blaze is now Under Control.

The BC Wildfire Service reminds members of the public and industry that both blazes are still active caution should be exercised at all times while travelling or working in the area.

Members of the public should also be aware that significant safety hazards may be present. Trees that have been damaged by fire might be unstable and could fall.

People within the vicinity of these fires may continue to see smoke from within the perimeter and burned material; however, smoke that rises from green, unburnt fuel or from outside the perimeter should be reported immediately.