An engineer with 25-years of academic experience, has been appointed by UNBC to be its new Vice President Research and Innovation.

Dr. Paula Wood-Adams will officially begin her new role on September 1st.

“Dr. Wood-Adams brings exceptional skills and significant experience to the role of Vice President Research and Innovation. As a research-intensive University with a focus on innovation, I look forward to working with Dr. Wood-Adams to support UNBC researchers as they discover solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing society,” said UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“I also want to extend my sincere thanks to Dr. Kathy Lewis, who took on the challenge of being the interim vice president for more than three years. I’m grateful for the insight and leadership she brought to the role.”

She comes to UNBC from Concordia University, where she served in roles such as Interim Vice President Research and Graduate Studies, Dean of Graduate Studies, and Graduate Program Director of mechanical and industrial engineering. Last year, Wood-Adams helped lead Concordia to an all-time high in institutional research grant funding.

“I’m excited to begin working with the engaged students, faculty and staff at UNBC ,” says Wood-Adams. “With UNBC’s commitment to innovative research excellence and its deep connection to northern communities we are uniquely positioned to solve today’s problems and to create the knowledge that is needed for a better future.”