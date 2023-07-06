Travelers along Highway 16 west of Smithers will no longer be able to see a well-known white landmark.

Adam’s Igloo Nature Museum was demolished recently after the roof caved in during 2021.

The roadside attraction had been standing for decades, attracting tourists traveling between Smithers and Witset.

Full Moon Taxidermy remains in place, having acted as a base for the igloo.

No information has been released about the future of the museum.

My Bulkley Lakes Now reached out to the owners, who declined to comment at this time.