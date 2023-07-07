Updated Story 3:55 PM

A woman in her 20’s is expected to make a full recovery following a bear attack in the Tumbler Ridge area.

According to the BC Conservation Officer Service, the incident occurred just after 3pm yesterday (Thursday) where the victim, who was planting trees was attacked.

She was then airlifted to hospital in Prince George.

Dave Wilson, owner of Celtic Reforestation confirmed to MyPGNow.com the incident was a shock to the woman but is in good spirits.

Wilson noted their company has 40 people working in the area. He added during the company’s four-decade existence they have planted a half-billion trees with this being their first bear incident.

Celtic Reforestation employees around 250 people per year.

