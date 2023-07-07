Listen Live

Community Gaming Grants being distributed to local organizations

By Logan Flint
Six local organizations in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District are receiving part of the $61 million in Community Gaming Grants from the province.

“Local organizations in northern communities especially are such a vital channel for people to access programs and services they need,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine.

The Lakes District Family Enhancement Society is getting $98,000, which is the most being received in the area.

In Smithers, the Dze L’ K’ant Friendship Society is getting about $80,000, Smithers Community Services Association is receiving about $38,000, and Northern Society for Domestic Peace is getting $32,000

“I’m thrilled to see non-profits like the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre receive Community Gaming Grants to continue their ongoing important work they do for this community,” Cullen added.

$14,000 is going to Telkwa’s Treehouse Housing Association and about $22,000 going to the Houston Link to Learning Society.

“We are committed to investing in not-for-profit organizations throughout B.C. to keep our communities healthy and vibrant,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

This year, grants are part of the $141 million that are distributed annually to not-for-profit organizations in the province.

