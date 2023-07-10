Pack your bags and make this summer UNFORGETTABLE with a staycation close to home!

Each week, you will have a chance to win one of our amazing Northern BC Summer Prizes!

Enter our WEEK 2 contest for your chance to win a Country Thunder Calgary Get Away!

This week’s prize includes two (2) 3-day Bud Light tickets to country Thunder Alberta Aug-18-20, a 4 night stay at the Best Western Plus Suites Downtown Aug 17-21, $400 Co-Op Gas Card, and a PWB Prize Pack. Total Value – $2,600.

8 weeks of contesting! 8 amazing prizes! 8 lucky winners! You could be one!

Thank you to our fabulous sponsors!

The lucky winner will be announced Monday, July 17th!



Complete the form below to ENTER!