The BC Hockey League (BCHL) has announced it has donated $15,000 to the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association.

On the Family Day weekend in February, the village hosted two regular season BCHL games between the Prince George Spruce Kings and Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena.

Tickets to both games were sold out.

Other events that weekend included school visits, minor hockey camps, and a traditional feast hosted by the Lake Babine Nation.

Burns Lake Minor Hockey President Steve Bayes said he was speechless when receiving the phone call announcing the donation.

“The 2023 Road Show donation was an absolute surprise. I can’t thank the BCHL enough for all they did to bring hockey back to Burns Lake and to ignite the fire in the kids to come back to hockey and play for fun.”

The donation funds were raised through ticket sales from both games and sponsorships.

“This event is all about community,” said BCHL Commissioner Steven Cocker in a news release.

“It’s great to be able to give back to Burns Lake Minor Hockey and support the game at the grassroots level. With the amount of support we got from the host committee, this donation is also a thank you to them for their hard work and dedication.”

Details about the 2023/24 BCHL Road Show will be announced at a later date.