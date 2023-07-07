“The last week has been difficult in moving on,”

That’s from BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee following the dismissal of AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald.

Chiefs within the organization voted 71% in favour of removing her as leader last week.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Teegee said the red flags in Archibald’s conduct were too big to ignore.

“We followed the directions of the Chiefs to conduct a report about the goings on about the national chief and the findings of that report concluded there was wrongdoing and harassment with five employees.”

After becoming the first woman to become national chief in 2021, Archibald had been pushing for an audit into the AFN’s finances, a move Teegee said was already in motion following a resolution passed from the Chiefs Committee.

“I am not against that. As a matter of fact, I think I am quite willing as one of the chiefs and so are some of the other Regional Chiefs who are in support of that and right now, we need to find an auditor to do that work.”

“That is fine, that is the work that’s at arm’s length from the executive. At this point, I believe the next step is to find a decision as to who that auditor is.”

Archibald has called to be reinstated during the AFN’s general assembly in Halifax next week, a scenario Teegee said doesn’t seem likely.

“I don’t think there is the possibility for a reinstatement. The chiefs decided on this, and we are following policy and being careful. Further to that, I think we need to move on, which are the words I am hearing from a lot of the chiefs that are quite disappointed in the actions of the former national chief.”

Archibald also went on record to say there’s evidence of interference by Ottawa in the AFN’s affairs, as well as connections between the government, the chiefs, and assembly staff.

Teegee will be in Halifax next week for the general assembly – when asked if he is going for the top job, he politely declined to comment.

An interim leader will be appointed until the next election is held in Ottawa in December.