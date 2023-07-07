Update: 11:43 p.m., July 7th, 2023

Alongside the evacuation order, the regional district issued an evacuation alert for residents with access to Hudson Bay Mountain Road south of Seymore Lake.

The alert includes residents along Tatlow Road south of the lake.

Update: 11:20 p.m., July 7th, 2023

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an evacuation order for residents west of the Telkwa River with access off Tatlow Road.

Residents are required to leave the area and register at the Christain Reformed Church Reception Centre in Smithers.

Update: 10:38 p.m., July 7th, 2023

An evacuation alert has been issued for residents west of the Telkwa River with access off Tatlow Road, including all local roads.

During an evacuation alert, residents should prepare to evacuate the premises or property should it be deemed necessary.

Original Story:

BC Wildfire and Smithers Fire are battling a blaze near Tatlow Road in Smithers.

The fire was discovered at about 6:15 tonight (Friday).

The Powers Creek wildfire is 20 hectares in size as of 10:00 p.m.

The fire is currently labelled as out of control, meaning it continues to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts.

Lightning is currently the suspected cause of the fire.