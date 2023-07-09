An evacuation order has been issued in cooperation between the Skin Tyee Nation, Wet’suwet’en First Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

The order was issued at noon today (Saturday) for all properties and lands on the north side of Francois Lake, accessed off Colleymount Road (including all local roads), between Trout Creek Road, and the west end of Francois Lake.

Evacuees are being asked to register at the Village of Burns Lake Multiplex Reception Centre.

As of 1:00 p.m., the Parrot Lookout Wildfire was 130 hectares in size.

It was first discovered Friday evening, with lightning listed as the suspected cause.

The BC Wildfire Service Website has the blaze listed as out of control, which means the fire is not responding to suppression efforts.