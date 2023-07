Management at B-C’s ports and the union representing striking longshoremen have resumed contract talks under the supervision of a federal mediator.

The discussions resumed on the weekend, five days after they broke off due to a lack of progress.

Wages and the use of outside contractors are the major sticking points.

It’s estimated at least 500-million dollars a day in imports and exports are being stalled by the walkout of the 74-hundred employees.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire