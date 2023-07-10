Conservation Officers have issued an update regarding a bear attack near Tumbler Ridge last week.

The investigation determined a tree planter seriously injured by a bear on Thursday was the victim of a defensive attack.

The 21-year-old woman was planting in a cutblock area southwest of Bearhole Lake Provincial Park/Protected Area when the incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m.

Officers say the bear first bluff-charged and the victim retreated to a nearby roadway, where the bear attacked. The bear eventually disengaged and ran off. A co-worker came to her aid and called for help.

The Conservation Service determined bear activity was evident in the area, although no bears were seen upon attendance.

At this time, officers do not have conclusive physical evidence but believe the attack involved a grizzly bear.

The victim, remains in hospital in stable condition.

Due to the nature of the attack, and remote proximity of the location, Conservation Officers believe the risk to public safety is low and are not undertaking any trapping efforts.