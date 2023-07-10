Artemis Gold is temporarily reducing its number of non-essential staff and contractors at its Blackwater Mine near Vanderhoof due to wildfire activity in the area.

In an update issued this morning (Monday), the decision was made due to an abundance of caution.

Approximately 20 personnel including emergency response teams remain on site as they actively monitor the situation.

Yesterday (Sunday), the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako issued a pair of Evacuation Orders surrounding the Tash Creek and Finger Lake blazes.

The Tsah Creek wildfire, just south of Fort Saint James remains 300 hectares in size.

In addition, the Finger Lake wildfire, southwest of Vanderhoof is roughly 270 hectares in size.

Over 80 new wildfires started up over the weekend in B.C,, bringing the total to over 300 (304).

125 of them are in the PG Fire Centre, 69 in the North West and 33 in the Cariboo.

There are many evacuation orders and alerts in place in the north and the Cariboo.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, 235 Fires are caused by lightning, 20 by people and 49 with unknown causes.