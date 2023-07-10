A state of emergency has been declared for the Stikine due to the spike in wildfires along the Northwest.

According to the Province, an evacuation order is in place for areas impacted Little Blue River wildfire.

The emergency will remain in place for at least the next two weeks and may be extended or rescinded as needed.

“Keeping people safe is our number 1 priority. The state of emergency applies only to the Stikine region, but we are continuously assessing the situation across the province,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

“While the Wildfire Act already enables all the legislative tools required for us to access resources for fighting wildfires, we continue to closely monitor wildfire and drought conditions and impacts across B.C. to determine if other measures might be required. We will continue to take actions to keep people and communities safe.”

Currently, there are 12 evacuation orders impacting 156 residents in addition to a dozen evacuation alerts already in place affecting another 629 people in the northwest, northeast and Cariboo regions.

In addition, the majority of water basins in the province are now at a Level 4 drought.