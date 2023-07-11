Hospitality workers at Cedar Valley Lodge have voted 97% in favour of strike action, possibly putting a dent into the construction activity of the LNG facility in Kitimat.

According to Unite Here Local 40, Cedar Valley accommodates roughly five thousand camp workers and is the lone facility big enough in the northwest community to house so many people.

The 450 lodge workers are employed by Sodexo.

The union states several lodge workers are making $5 per hour less than they earned in the same positions at the Kitimat Modernization Project eight years earlier.

“Cedar Valley Lodge workers are being treated unfairly. We deserve fair pay for the work we do – not to be the lowest paid people at the LNG Canada camp. With families to support, we need to be able to keep up with our bills. We will not be disrespected anymore, and we are ready to strike if we do not receive a fair proposal,” said Mike Lightheart, a First Cook who has worked at Cedar Valley Lodge for 3 years.

Mediation between the Union and the employer began yesterday (Monday) at the BC Labour Board.