Over the past few days, 74 wildfires have been reported in the Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC).

According to Fire Information Officer Casda Thomas, most of those fires are within the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

“Leading up to this weekend, we had hot and dry conditions which meant fuel was dry and susceptible to ignition.”

On Friday, lightning was experienced across the fire centre, sparking all but one of the currently burning wildfires.

With the sudden influx of wildfires, Thomas said the centre is above its 10-year average.

“We’ve had 138 wildfires within the Northwest Fire Centre. This compares with the 10-year average of 47.”

Of note in the centre are the Little Blue River Wildfire near the Yukon Border, the Powers Creek Wildfire, Tintagel and Sheraton wildfires, Parrot Lookout Wildfire, 3 wildfires in the Pinkut area.

Across the NWFC, a campfire, category two, and category three fire bans are in affect.

“It’s likely that the majority of fires over the next few days will be lightning caused,” Thomas said.

“If folks can be extra careful in their recreation or outdoor activities, that would be really good.”

Over the next few days, weather patterns are expected to stabilize.

With that, Thomas said more fires are likely to be reported in the centre.

Anyone who notices a wildfire is asked to call 1 (800) 665-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.