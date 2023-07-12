An evacuation alert has been issued for Nilkitkwa Lake in partnership between the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako and the Lake Babine Nation.

Under the alert are properties and lands between the intersection of Nilkitkwa Forest Service Road and Fort Babine Road and the north end of Nilkitkwa Lake.

This includes the community of Fort Babine and First Nations reserves around the lake.

During the alert, it’s recommended to collect any essential items that may be needed and to co-ordinate a location to meet with family, friends, and co-workers should an evacuation order be needed.

The Nilkitkwa Wildfire has burned 140 hectares as of 11:30 a.m., July 12th.