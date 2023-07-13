Another significant milestone has been reached for the Engineering programs at UNBC.

Today (Thursday) the university announced it earned the maximum accreditation from the Canadian Engineering Accreditation Board.

This ensures graduates meet all the academic qualifications to obtain their license from provincial and territorial engineering regulators.

“This accreditation affirms the transformative education provided by UNBC’s School of Engineering program, empowering graduates to make a difference in northern British Columbia and beyond,” says UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“Achieving accreditation for our engineering programs is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff, who have continuously strived to maintain the highest standards of excellence in education.”

In addition, it marks the first time UNBC’s two newest Engineering programs in Civil and Environmental Engineering completed the rigorous process run by Engineers Canada. The joint Environmental Engineering program offered in collaboration with the University of British Columbia also had its accreditation renewed.

“UNBC’s undergraduate engineering programs provide students with a solid foundation of technical knowledge and opportunities for hands-on learning as well as instill a spirit of innovation,” says School of Engineering Chair Prof. Mauricio Dziedzic.

“Students can be confident that our programs meet the thorough criteria set by industry professionals, equipping them with the necessary knowledge to excel in their future engineering careers.”

The accreditation process includes interviews with administrators, faculty members and students, plus tours of laboratories and a questionnaire. New engineering programs can only receive accreditation after the first group of students complete their program.