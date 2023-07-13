An evacuation alert has been issued south of Topley by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

Included are properties accessed by the Heading Creek, Sunset, Swan Lake, and Maxan-China Nose Forest Service Roads, as well as Day Lake and Crow Creek Roads.

This is in response to the Heading Creek Forest Service Road wildfire, which sits at 90 hectares as of 1:15 p.m., July 13th.

When under an evacuation alert, it is recommended to gather any essential items and prepare a gathering point with family and co-workers should an evacuation order be issued.