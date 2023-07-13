Water conservation is top of mind as drought conditions are worsening across B.C.

Many parts of B.C. are experiencing drought conditions we normally wouldn’t see until later in the year.

There are five drought levels with five being the highest.

Currently, the Bulkley Lakes basin, Vancouver Island basins, and Fort Nelson basin are under level five which means adverse impacts from drought are almost certain.

Level four drought conditions are in place over much of the province including much of northern B.C., the East and West Kootenay, the upper Okanagan and the lower mainland.

Level four means adverse impacts are likely.

Over two-thirds of B.C. is under drought levels four or five.

Provincial officials said following local water restrictions is necessary to ensure drought levels have less of an impact on the economy, environment and health of residents.

The province has a program in place to reimburse First Nations and local authorities for the costs of transporting drinking water if levels reach a critical point.

The B.C. government is pleading with residents to reduce personal water use, such as taking shorter showers, turning off the tap while shaving or brushing teeth and running full loads of dishes or laundry.

This also applies to outdoor use and British Columbians are being asked to water lawns sparingly, use rain barrels and check for leaking pipes or faucets.

Current drought levels for all regions in the province can be found here.

–Files by Josiah Spyker, My East Kootenay Now