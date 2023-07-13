Giving long-term care residents the right to choose their essential care partner in BC is the latest issue Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is tackling.

Currently, BC is one of the few provinces in Canada that does not allow residents this option.

In an interview with Vista Radio, Mackenzie says it’s a no-brainer that the people living in these facilities should be given the final say in most cases.

“When you look at the elements of essential care, I think a resident or there loved one, which is the substitute decision maker is the best person to make that decision. I have long voiced my opposition for that and I believe a resident is entitled to know if they need an essential care partner and to name that person. I don’t believe the care home should be doing that.”

“I am not sure what the reluctance has been to allow that. Every resident isn’t going to name an essential care partner because sadly some won’t have a family member who is there for them.

Earlier this month, the National Institute of Ageing stated in a report provincial long-term care standards vary drastically across the country.

The institute’s report found only 25 of the 117 criteria laid out in the national standards could be found in the policies of all provinces and territories, as of December 2022.

“Nobody is doing absolutely everything and nobody is doing nothing in terms of standards. We aren’t standing out that way in that regard.”

“What I think is important to understand about this report is they took they set of standards that have been established for the purposes of accreditation and they looked at provincial policies and regulations and where they aligned with the standards. But, the piece that has to be understood is that if a care home undergoes the accreditation process through Accreditation Canada they do have to have those standards in place.”

A link to the full report can be found here.