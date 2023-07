The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako has issued an evacuation alert near the Albert Lake Wildfire.

The alert includes all properties and lands accessed by the Driftwood Forest Service Road north of the junction with Leo Creek Forest Service Road, including the community of Takla Landing.

This also includes all water-access-only Cabins on Takla Lake north of Takla Narrows.

As of last night (Wednesday) the Albert Lake Wildfire has grown to 99 hectares in size.