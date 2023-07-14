More labour peace will occur at UNBC for the next three years.

Today (Friday), UNBC and it’s Faculty Association (UNBC FA) ratified a new collective agreement consistent with the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The UNBC-FA represents approximately 380 faculty, including professors, instructors, lecturers, sessional lecturers, librarians and senior lab instructors.

“The UNBC Faculty Association is pleased to have reached a new collective agreement with the University. In late June our members voted 97.2 per cent in favour of ratifying it,” says UNBC-FA President Dr. Paul Siakaluk.

“We appreciate the time and effort of our bargaining team, who well represented their colleagues at the bargaining table. We also appreciate the time and effort of the Employer’s bargaining team. Both sides are gratified that the new collective agreement will soon be in place.”

The deal is retroactive to July 1st of 2022 and runs until the same time in 2025.