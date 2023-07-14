The BC RCMP has confirmed a workplace fatality involving a BC Wildfire Service firefighter.

Revelstoke Mounties were notified yesterday (Thursday) at 3:30 PM when they learned a 19-year-old woman was working alongside a team clearing brush within a remote area where a small fire had started.

Upon the firefighting team losing contact with their fellow firefighter, they discovered her caught under a fallen tree and immediately began first aid.

She was airlifted to the Queen Victoria Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The events surrounding her death are being actively investigated by the RCMP, BC Coroners Service, WorkSafeBC, and the BC Wildfire Service.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends, and fellow firefighters of this young firefighter who tragically lost her life serving her community”, said Cpl. James Grandy, Southeast District RCMP spokesperson.

“It’s a reminder of the inherent risks first responders face working tirelessly to protect our communities.”

BC Forests Minister Bruce Ralston issued the following statement:

“On behalf of all Ministry of Forests staff, especially our colleagues in the BC Wildfire Service, I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family of this crew member and everyone affected by this tragedy. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with them through this time of grieving.

“This tragic loss in the line of duty reminds us all of the daily toil and sacrifice of BC Wildfire Service firefighters as they serve the people of British Columbia. Their heroic efforts to protect people and communities can be life-threatening. We are profoundly grateful to them.

“I know the BC Wildfire Service is a close-knit team and this loss is felt deeply. We are here to support them in this difficult time. Let us all do our part to prevent wildfires and think of these brave firefighters as they continue to battle what is becoming a very challenging wildfire season.”