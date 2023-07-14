People aren’t the only ones who could be impacted by the choking smoke cast over northern BC this week.

The SPCA is reminding pet owners that cats, dogs, and other animals should follow the same rules that we do – stay cool and hydrated, and avoid vigorous exercise outdoors.

However, the SPCA says pets are also impacted by the smoke in their own unique ways, such as:

Cats can be exposed to smoke by how they groom themselves, with smoke potentially sticking to their hair. Keeping cats inside as much as possible is important.

Brachycephalic dogs are already at risk for respiratory complications, so anything that could compromise their breathing could be a serious concern. Avoid outdoor exercise and keeping them cool and hydrated inside is key.

Got to get outside: If you must take your dog outside, it's best to do so in the hours where the sun isn't so high – be that early in the morning, or later on in the evening.

Animals should always have access to fresh, potable water and plenty of shade, especially if they tend to spend much of their time outside.

Some dogs don’t know their own limits – use caution with exercise such as running and fetch as you may need to stop your dog from overdoing it.

You know your pet best, the SPCA are also reminding owners to simply keep an eye on them, if they are behaving unusually or you are concerned about their health they ask you to call a vet.