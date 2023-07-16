The Prince George Fire Centre (PGFC) has rescinded the area restrictions in place for the Omineca and Donnie Creek fire complexes.

The PGFC said with reduced fire activity and behaviour, there is no longer a need to restrict public or industry access in order for firefighting personnel to operate efficiently and safely in the area.

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PDT on July 16, 2023, the area restrictions that were established around the Donnie Creek and Omineca Complexes have been rescinded. pic.twitter.com/f3a0eCZFlY — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 16, 2023

The area restriction for the Nation River Wildfire remains in effect.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is also reminding the public the Donnie Creek Wildfire and fires within the Omineca Complex are still active wildfires and worksites, and caution while traveling and working in those areas should be exercised at all times.

As of 10:20 last night (Saturday), the Donnie Creek Wildfire is 583,153 hectares.

The BCWS said due to sporadic precipitation, fire activity has decreased substantially, allowing crews to utilize direct attack methods.

In the Omineca Region, the Big Creek Wildfire is 48,059 hectares, the Nation River Wildfire is 19,435 hectares, and the Klawli Lake Wildfire is 14,582 hectares.