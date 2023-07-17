The BC Coroners Service, in the wake of the death of a young boy from 100 Mile House, has issued a public safety bulletin about wildfire smoke.

As confirmed by his parents, the BC Coroners Service is investigating the death of nine-year old Carter Vigh related to an existing medical condition aggravated by wildfire smoke.

A news release calls the sudden and unexpected death a heartbreaking loss for his family and the community.

It goes on to say that as the province experiences more impacts from the effects of climate change, British Columbians are learning more about the risks associated with wildfire smoke, extreme heat, and other environmental factors.

“The tragic loss of life during the 2021 heat dome resulted in far greater public awareness of the potentially fatal impacts of extreme heat. Our communities are now becoming more aware of the risks presented by wildfire smoke and the measures that can be taken to reduce those risks.”

The release says that smoke from wildfires is especially dangerous for people with pre-existing heart and lung conditions, older people, and infants and young children.

The BC Coroners Service also provided a list of ways to protect yourself from the impacts of the smoke: