Roughly 300 support staff workers at UNBC are receiving a 10% wage increase over the next three years.

Today (Tuesday), the university and CUPE Local 3799 ratified the new contract.

It is retroactive to July 1st 2022 and runs until June 30th of 2025.

“CUPE employees bring tremendous value to UNBC. We can only offer an exceptional post-secondary experience through their commitment and efforts to the critical work they do each day,” said UNBC President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Geoff Payne.

“We continue to build collaborative and respectful relationships across the University, and this successful round of bargaining is a direct result of everybody’s efforts. On behalf of the University community, I applaud the efforts of both bargaining teams who dedicated considerable expertise and effort to the process, and I thank them for the good work and very excited for the future and working with CUPE Executive and its members.”

Some of the highlights of the deal include increased vacation entitlement for casual employees and group benefit increases in areas such as eye exams, glasses and dental coverage.

The parties reached a tentative agreement on July 5th.