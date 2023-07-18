The BC SPCA is looking to bring a pair of one-year-old husky mix sisters who were left abandoned in Prince George back to full health.

Asha and Saki were left in front of the BC SPCA’s North Cariboo community animal centre in the city on July 11th with porcupine quills lodged in their faces, including their nostrils and mouths.

“Sometime during the night, the two dogs were tied to the picnic table in front of the animal centre, just outside of the range of our security camera,” said Kristen Sumner, manager of the BC SPCA’s North Cariboo community animal centre.

“When staff arrived at seven a.m., the fearful dogs began to cry and cower by the table. As staff got closer to the dogs, they noticed the quills sticking out of their mouths and knew they needed to rush Asha and Saki to the emergency vet clinic for treatment.”

Sumner adds that Saki, who had chewed her leash off at some point during the night, never left her sister’s side even though she was in a great deal of pain.

“Both Asha and Saki had porcupine quills lodged in their gums and nostrils, buried deep into the tissue,” says Sumner.

“Saki had wounds all down the side of her face and required sedation to remove the quills and the infected tissue on her neck and jaw. Asha also required sedation to remove quills in her nostrils and gum lines that were infected. The veterinarian found a huge abscess on the top of her muzzle from a quill that had lodged into the roof of her mouth.”

In addition to the treatment for the injuries the quills caused, both dogs will also need vaccines, deworming medication, and to be spayed. “Their ears also need a major cleaning,” added Sumner.

“Asha and Saki are such sweet girls. We believe they are sisters based on their appearance and their age,” said Sumner. “Even though they were abandoned and experienced so much pain from the quills, they greet people with wiggling butts. They cannot wait to see you and say hello.”

The sisters will be in BC SPCA care until they make a full recovery, at which time they will be available for adoption.