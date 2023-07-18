As fires continue to burn near Burns Lake, the BC Wildfire Service is asking the public to stay away.

According to the service, there were several reports of people using all-terrain vehicles to enter active work sites around fires of note.

This includes around the Peacock Creek fire south of Houston, Parrot Lookout fire north of Francois Lake, and Tintagel fire east of Burns Lake.

Crews were also forced to temporarily suspend aerial operations due to a drone flying near one of the fires.

“The presence of drones near active wildfire operations presents a significant safety risk for aircraft, which can slow down or completely shut down aerial firefighting efforts delaying this vital support to firefighting personnel and the wider community,” said the BC Wildfire Service in a Facebook post.

In another post, they said, “The BC Wildfire Service understands public interest and concern regarding the wildfires in the Burns Lake area of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.”

Evacuation alerts and orders remain in place for each of the fires.