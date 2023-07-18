The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Canada Longshore Caucus has voted down the Mediators Recommended Terms of Settlement.

The union does not believe the recommendations had the ability to protect their jobs now and into the future.

“Our position since day one has been to protect our jurisdiction and this position has not changed,” said ILWU Canada President Rob Ashton in a news release.

“The term of the collective agreement that was given with today’s uncertain times is far too long. We must be able to readdress the uncertainty in the world’s financial markets for our members.”

As of 4:30 this afternoon (Tuesday), the ILWU Canada Longshore Division is back on the picket lines.

The walkout of 7,400 appeared to come to a close on Thursday, when management and labour appeared to accept a contract proposed by federal mediators.