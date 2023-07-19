The number of active wildfires is down slightly in British Columbia but officials are warning that hot and dry conditions are forecast to continue right through August.

There are currently 378 fires being reported, mostly in the north-central and north-eastern regions of the province, with a record 1.4-million hectares being burning so far.

With more than two-thirds of B-C under a continuing drought, fire officials are warning that the wildfire season is still only half-way done.

The provincial government is also expanding eligibility for farmers suffering crop losses due to the dry weather.

Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis says farmers who didn’t apply to the Agri-Stability program before its April 30th deadline can now join.

Alexis adds interim payments have also been increased from 50 per cent to 75 per cent.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire