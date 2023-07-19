High speed internet access is proving to be a game-changer for rural and remote areas across the north.

According to a provincial study, the BC Government’s initial investment of over 38-million dollars to improve connectivity in the region will yield seven times the return on investment, generating $269 million dollars in economic benefits.

This equates to a long-term impact of over $16,000 per connected person over the next two decades resulting from impacts such as access to online learning, high-speed internet in schools as well as the ability to apply for jobs and work remotely.

As a result of the improved infrastructure, it created 195 new jobs and a $22.2 million spike in Gross Domestic Product.

For example, Doug Olson, a member of Lheidli T’enneh First Nation who manages a local gas station and convenience store just north of Prince George on behalf of the Nation, access to high-speed internet helped expand services to more customers.

When Tano Fuels opened in 2017, he was often only able to accept cash due to a lack of reliable high-speed internet service. Since his community was connected, the business is now able to accommodate customers paying with a bank card.

A link to the report can be found here.