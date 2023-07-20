The on-again, off-again strike by 74-hundred longshoremen at ports across B-C is off again.

The union sent its members back to the picket lines earlier this week after rejecting a tentative deal from afederal mediator…..a proposal they had

initially accepted last week.

But that was ruled illegal, because the proper 72-hour strike notice had not been issued.

So the union set a strike deadline of Saturday morning…….only to cancel it late yesterday (Wednesday).

So far, there’s no reason why.

The federal Liberal cabinet’s Incident Response Group met yesterday, and are under instructions from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to look at all possible ways of ending the dispute.

Trudeau told the session it’s vital that operations be resumed at the ports as soon as possible.

