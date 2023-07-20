Fire crews along the Mackenzie zone continue to battle the Nation River wildfire, which has burned 20,678 hectares so far.

One helicopter and 24 firefighters are assigned to the blaze according to the PG Fire Centre.

Fire Information Officer, Sharon Nickel told Vista Radio they have a specific plan of attack to keep the fire at bay.

“They are utilizing a combination of direct and indirect tactics to achieve containment of the south perimeter, which will prevent any further spread towards the community travel corridor.”

Nickel added the smoke that has lingered around for the past week and in some cases reaching unhealthy levels can be a benefit and a burden for fire crews.

“It’s kind of a catch-22. We like to see the smoke a little bit because it helps us to maintain higher humidity levels and then also make it so that the ground temperatures aren’t as high but then of course, when the smoke is up we can’t get our aviation resources going.”

Right now, there is no threat to communities at this time, the south side of the fire received sufficient suppression and officials do not expect growth under current/forecasted conditions.

In addition, the Fall River blaze is 13,813 hectares in size and has one helicopter and 17 firefighters assigned to it.

The Wildfire Service noted structure protection on-site with one helicopter and 17 firefighters assigned.

Province-wide, there are 381 wildfires burning with 170 of them in the Prince George Fire Centre.