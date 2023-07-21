The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an evacuation order for the Old Man Lake wildfire.

The notice was issued at 1:30 this morning (Friday) and includes properties 9840, 11304, and 13532 on Heading Creek Forest Service Road.

Residents are being asked to register at the Houston Fire Department where Emergency Support Services can provide assistance.

The evacuation alert was expanded north to the Highway 16 power lines, west of Strimbold Road.

To the west, the alert was expanded to the District of Houston’s eastern perimeter.

As of 5:50 this morning, the Old Man Lake blaze has burned 2,200 hectares.