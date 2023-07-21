Listen Live

HomeNewsConditions are right for a severe thunderstorm tonight
Conditions are right for a severe thunderstorm tonight

By Will Peters
a lightning bolt in the sky (supplied by: pixabay)

Over 2,500 lightning strikes were recorded in the Prince George Fire Centre last night, today could be the Northwest’s turn.

Ken Dosanjh, an Environment Canada Meteorologist, is warning of a repeat of that “through most of the central interior and northeastern parts” of the province.

Because of this, a severe thunderstorm watch has been put in place for the region.

An air quality warning is in effect as well, as smoke from numerous wildfires continue to cloud the area.

Dosanjh said this will continue throughout the weekend, especially today (Friday) and tomorrow.

“There are a lot of fires over the central interior, no matter which way you look, smoke is definitely a threat,” he said – adding the significant lightning strikes that have happened and are expected to continue will not help matters.

You can find the full forecast here.

