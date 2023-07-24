Listen Live

8 Weeks of Summer Sweepstakes 2023 – Week 4

Pack your bags and make this summer UNFORGETTABLE with a staycation close to home!

Each week, you will have a chance to win one of our amazing Northern BC Summer Prizes!

Enter our WEEK 4 contest for your chance to win a Prince George Golf Get Away!

This week’s prize includes 4 rounds of golf at Prince George Golf and Curling Club with cart, $200 Gift Card to The Keg, $200 Gift Card to White Goose Bistro, a PWB Prize Pack and a 2 night stay at The Ramada Hotel in Prince George, BC., Valued at approximate value $1,300.

8 weeks of contesting! 8 amazing prizes! 8 lucky winners! You could be one!

Thank you to our fabulous sponsors!

The lucky winner will be announced Monday, July 31st!


Complete the form below to ENTER!

