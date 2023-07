Someone west of Prince George is having a big celebration this weekend.

A winning Lotto Max ticket worth $317,035.90 was purchased in the Nechako Lakes area.

The ticket matched 6/7 numbers, plus the bonus number.

The winning numbers were 4, 8, 14, 25, 28, 40, and 41, with 6 being the bonus number.

Three other people also matched 6/7 with the bonus.

There was no winner for the $70 million grand prize.

The full prize breakdown can be found here.