The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, the Lake Babine Nation, and Recreation Sites and Trails BC have rescinded the evacuation alert near the Nilkitkwa Wildfire.

The alert was originally issued on July 18th.

As of 9:30 this morning (Sunday), the Nilkitkwa Wildfire is 639 hectares.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, heavy equipment is working today to construct a guard in close proximity to the south and east flanks of the fire, as well as building guard on the north flank.