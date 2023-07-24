The Prince George Cougars are thrilled to name Jim Playfair as the team’s

new Associate Coach.

He takes over for Josh Dixon who has accepted a position with the University of Guelph.

Playfair, from Fort St. James, BC, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team, having spent 15 years coaching in the NHL as both an Associate Coach and Head Coach. He was

part of the Cougars coaching staff in a part-time role in 2022-2023.

“It’s really exciting,” said Playfair.

“The business part of it is done and now the fun part is right around the corner. I think after last year with the experience of being around the team, the

ownership, and the excitement of the playoffs, it really energized me about getting back into the game and the opportunity in Prince George makes it even much more exciting being close to

home.”

Furthermore, Playfair’s coaching journey has also included stints with the Calgary

Flames, Arizona Coyotes, and Edmonton Oilers.

In the American Hockey League (AHL), Playfair coached with the Saint John Flames and Abbotsford Heat.

Playfair also coached with the Michigan K-Wings in the International Hockey

League (IHL) and the Dayton Bombers in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL).

As a player, Playfair was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers as the 20th overall pick in the 1982 NHL Draft. He played a total of 21 NHL games, split

between the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks.

During his pro career, he spent significant time in the AHL with the Nova Scotia Oilers, recording 40 points in 174 games.

Additionally, he played in the International Hockey League with the Saginaw Hawks and the

Indianapolis Ice, winning the IHL Championship in the 1989-90 season.

Playfair is also no stranger to the WHL having played for the Portland Winterhawks and the Calgary

Wranglers – winning both the WHL Championship in 1982 and the Memorial Cup Championship in

1983, with the Portland Winterhawks.