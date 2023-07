More foreign firefighters have arrived in B.C. to help battle the growing number of wildfires.

100 Brazilian firefighters are being deployed to the Cariboo fire centre.

The number of blazes burning in B-C has ballooned to more than 480 with nearly half in the PG Fire Centre.

While rain is expected in some areas, officials say it won’t be enough to quench the flames, with forecasts calling for mostly hot and dry weather to continue through August.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire