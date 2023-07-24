A national suicide crisis hotline will be launched on November 30th.

The federal government is investing 177 million dollars over the next three years to implement it and to bolster distress centres.

Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett says people in crisis will be able to dial 9-8-8 anywhere in Canada to be connected to trained responders 24 hours a day by phone or text message.

This free service will be offered in both English and French.

The Centre for Addictions and Mental Health will operate the hotline.

Cariboo-Prince George Conservative MP Todd Doherty put forward a motion to establish a national suicide prevention hotline back in December of 2020.

It was unanimously approved in the House of Commons.

