So far this year, 19 people in BC have died from drowning in various bodies of water.

Today (Tuesday), is World Drowning Prevention Day, and the Lifesaving Society of BC and Yukon have a few tips on how to navigate our lakes, rivers, ponds, and streams.

Swim & First Aid Program Manager, Kimiko Hirakida told Vista Radio knowing your swimming capabilities is the most crucial.

“One of my favourite sayings is just because I can swim here doesn’t mean I can swim there. It means just because I am a confident swimmer in water that I can stand up in doesn’t mean that I am going to have the same results in water that is over my shoulders or over my head.”

Hirakida noted water conditions and various weather events should also be considered by residents before taking the plunge.

“We have to recognize that open water changes. It might be a different lake or river than what you were swimming in last August. We have to consider things like the wildfires and the amount of snow flow that is coming into these open bodies of water and how that can change things.”

In addition, the society along with other groups stated that since the pandemic there has been a shortage of trained lifeguards, a trend that is slowly reversing but has taken nearly three years to shore up.

“We are starting to see some catch-up there with the number of lifeguards coming into our aquatic career path. We do recognize that BC is so fortunate to have so much space of open water with all of our beautiful lakes, rivers, and oceans.”

The society says roughly 500 Canadians drown in preventable water-related incidents every year, and is the most common cause of unintentional death among children aged one to four.

Worldwide, men between the ages of 18-34 account for the majority of drowning deaths.

Hirakida reminds northern residents to wear a lifejacket anytime they are planning to recreate near water.