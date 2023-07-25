The College of New Caledonia is launching new practical nurse program intakes in the Lakes District.

Starting in the fall of 2024, CNC will provide student seats in Burns Lake for its two-year practical nursing diploma program. To help students prepare for their application, CNC will offer upgrading opportunities starting in September for those who do not yet meet the entry requirements.

“Communities across Northern BC depend on compassionate and skilled professionals to meet health care needs. We know how care providers trained in the north build their lives and careers in the region, so the expansion of this program and the related upgrading path are closely tailored to the needs of and opportunities for students,” said Dr. Tamara Chambers-Richards, dean of CNC’s school of health sciences.

The upgrading path for practical nursing will consist of high school course requirements focusing on English, math, and sciences. Completing the upgrading path does not guarantee acceptance in the practical nursing program but is intended to help improve a student’s possibility of a successful application.

With the new additions, CNC’s practical nursing program will provide 37 seats distributed among campuses in Burns Lake, Quesnel, and Prince George.

Every year, CNC offers 420 seats across its health sciences programs.