The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and two other Junior B leagues in the province will be reclassified as Junior A.

Teams such as the 100 Mile House Wranglers will be moving up from Junior B, giving more opportunities for teams and players.

“I think for players, they’re going to see some improvements as we move along, certainly this year and in the future,” says Jeff Dubois, Commissioner.

“Our goal here isn’t just to flick the switch from Junior B to Junior A, there’s a number of commitments that teams have made in terms of what that looks like from an operating perspective.”

The league has also made a three-year commitment for increased representation in BC and Yukon players.

Dubois added that last year, 44 per cent of their players were homegrown, but they’re looking to increase that to 52 per cent over the next three years.

In that time, the KIJHL will operate as a Junior A Tier 2 team, with an opportunity to play in Tier 1 if teams want to.

Tier 1 allows the KIJHL to have a membership in the Canadian Junior Hockey League, having players involved in the World Junior A Challenge, top prospects game, and having a BC team play at the Centennial Cup (Junior A National Championship).

Dubois says there’s still work needed to get clarification on some aspects of Junior A Tier 2, and how to bump up to Tier 1.

As for if there will be any increased costs for teams or players, he says he doesn’t see any wild differences, but on a team by team basis, there may be areas that will see some impact.

More information in the KIJHL’s reclassification to Junior A can be found on their website here.

–Files by Zachary Barrowcliff, My Cariboo Now