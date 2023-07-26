Hospitality workers at the Cedar Valley Lodge in Kitimat voted 100% in favor of ratifying their new 1-year deal.

According to UNITE HERE Local 40, the contract averts a strike at the LNG Canada site and includes a 30-40% increase in compensation.

Lodge workers will receive an immediate wage hike of $5 per hour with Maintenance staff seeing a 10% spike in wages.

In addition, improvements in vacation pay, medical benefits and established a retirement plan.

“I’m very proud that Cedar Valley Lodge workers have won the contract they needed. I believe this groundbreaking new agreement sends a strong message to camp workers across the province that when workers stand up for themselves, they win! Hospitality workers will not be overlooked or disrespected, and their work should be valued,” said Zailda Chan, UNITE HERE Local 40 President.

Cedar Valley Lodge accommodates up to 5,000 LNG camp workers involved in the pipeline project.

The 450 Lodge workers – including housekeepers, kitchen staff, janitors, guest service agents and maintenance staff.