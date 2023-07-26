A lottery ticket bought in Kamloops is worth a cool 35-million bucks.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, it matched all seven numbers during last night’s (Tuesday) Lotto Max draw – splitting the 70-million dollar grand prize with another ticket bought in Alberta.

The winning jackpot numbers were: 15, 16, 17, 18, 43, 44, and 48 (bonus).

In addition, two tickets purchased in Delta and Vancouver each won a Maxmillons prize of a million dollars while another ticket in the Shuswap split a Maxmillions prize with a player in Ontario scoring $500,000.

So far this year, lottery players in BC have redeemed 141-million dollars in Lotto Max winnings.