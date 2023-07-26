A 47-year old Quesnel man has been identified as the person killed in an ATV accident near Lumby last (Tuesday) night.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say they were called to a collision in the 100-block of Shuswap Falls Road at around 7-30.

Chris Terleski is the Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“The investigation determined that a pair of men were travelling on separate ATV’s when one of the riders failed to negotiate a turn in the road, went over an embankment, and was ejected. The second person made their way to a nearby residence and called for help. Despite the best efforts of rescuers, the Quesnel man was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Terleski says they are still looking into what cause of the accident.

“The cause of the collision remains under investigation, alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.”

The man’s name has not been released.

– Files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now