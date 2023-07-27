CNC Board Chair Shobha Sharma says Cindy Heitman’s ability to understand students graduating out of high school is one of the main reasons she was hired to become the college’s next president and CEO.

Heitman will take over from Dr. Dennis Johnson in mid-November.

During a media session in Prince George today (Thursday), Sharma and the board believe Heitman’s connections to the region can help them springboard to the next level.

“We really saw within Cindy, someone that is committed to growing the north. That was a huge opportunity and we see this as an important time for CNC to really step up to meet the needs of the larger region that we serve within.”

That service area Sharma speaks of includes 22 First Nations communities which the college collaborates with.

She also credited Heitman’s work to decolonize our education system and further assist Indigenous students as a big plus.

“Looking at the impact of colonization on the Indigenous students that are coming through the institution and how to support their success and growth not just this municipality but the regions we serve within. Cindy’s strength in that is an opportunity for CNC.”

In addition, Heitman’s focus on improving outcomes for Indigenous students was another huge checkmark in landing the position.

“I think another really important piece here was understanding that Cindy has done some incredible work around Indignizing, decolonizing, and reconciling – that is an important aspect in serving the 22 communities we work with.”

Heitman has worked in education in Prince George for nearly three decades.

She was removed from her position as SD 57 Superintendent in March by the newly elected school board in a non-unanimous vote.

Heitman was named SD 57 Superintendent in January of 2022, replacing Anita Richardson after holding the role on an interim basis for a 12-month period.